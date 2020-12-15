Dinosaurs Is Finally Coming To Disney Plus Next Month

As much as fans enjoy its original content, one of the big draws of Disney Plus is how it operates as a hub of nostalgic movies and TV shows from the Mouse House’s vault. One classic 90s favorite that’s been frustratingly absent from D+’s library over its first year, though, is Dinosaurs, the hit prehistoric-themed sitcom that was produced by The Jim Henson Company. Now, however, we know when to expect the show to drop on the streaming service.

While speaking to Collider, exec producer Brian Henson confirmed that Dinosaurs is finally coming to D+ next month. Specifically, fans can look forward to it becoming available on January 29th. Henson was also asked if he’s excited for the series to be enjoyed by a whole new audience, to which he said that he is, explaining:

“I am. Although up until pretty recently it was on Hulu and it has had quite a following on Hulu. I think the audience will more easily find it on Disney+, which is terrific. It sits very well on Disney+. When they were divvying up what goes where, they eventually decided Dinosaurs should be over on Disney+. I think it’ll find a bigger and new audience base on Disney+.”

We’ve known Dinosaurs was on its way to the streamer for a while now, we just didn’t know when. Ryan Reynolds, of all people, confirmed the news during an episode of his game show Don’t a few months back. At the time, however, he said it was coming in the fall. Like Henson says above, though, clearly Disney has been going back and forth over whether to put it up D+ or not, following it being removed from Hulu sometime ago, but thankfully, they’ve ultimately decided to go ahead and do it.

Running for 65 episodes from 1991-1994, Dinosaurs followed a similar formula to The Flintstones, satirizing modern life through the regular joe Sinclair family, who just happen to be dinosaurs. The series’ breakout star was Baby Sinclair, sort of the nineties, puppet version of Baby Yoda. It was the brainchild of Jim Henson himself, who developed the idea in the late 80s but sadly died before it aired.

