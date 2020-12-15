Disney Plus Announces New Marvel Series Legends, Coming Next Month

If the recent litany of news about the future of Marvel adaptations tells us anything, it’s that Disney are pretty confident in viewers lapping up whatever content they produce. Now, another new series has been announced in the form of Marvel Studios: Legends and it’s set to debut on Disney+ on January 8th, 2021.

Rather than being a show of scripted fiction continuing to expand the world of the MCU, though, Legends will instead be a retrospective of the legion of superheroes who have always been at the core of the shared universe’s success. Each episode will showcase different characters to explore their pasts, relive some of their most memorable moments, and look at how their journeys have intersected with others.

The first to be spotlighted will be Wanda Maximoff and Vision, doubtless to refresh people’s memories of them prior to the release of WandaVision a week later. And despite the deliberate nature of the timing, the pair are still fascinating characters in their own right.

Not much is known about the specifics of Wanda’s personal history, only that she and her brother Quicksilver were among the few survivors of Baron von Strucker’s human experimentation using Loki’s staff, granting them their abilities which in her case have grown to the extent that she has the potential to be the most powerful hero in the world.

Vision, meanwhile, as a being who’s part A.I., part Ultron upgrade and part power of the Mind Stone, is truly unique. An odd yet compelling mix of power and naivety (as well as his pure intent deeming him worthy of wielding Mjolnir), his gradual development to something resembling human was interesting to watch, and may have continued further were it not for his untimely death.

Fans steeped in MCU lore might consider Legends as surplus to the requirements, but many others without such an encyclopedic knowledge of the ins and outs of events and characters may find that it’ll enhance their understanding.