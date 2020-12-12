Cobra Kai Fans Are Freaking Out Over The New Season 3 Trailer

“I may not always win, but I never quit a fight.”

Following its original Youtube Premium launch back in 2018, the Karate Kid television follow-up that nobody asked for has fast become one of Netflix’s runaway hits of 2020. Yes, not only did the first two seasons of Cobra Kai resonate well with critics, it’s fair to say that fans have been clamouring for answers since the curtains closed on the final episode’s nail-biting, bone-crunching cliffhanger.

Now, with a third season just around the corner, the streaming giant has just dropped a brand new action-packed trailer showcasing what to expect from the hotly anticipated comedy-drama series. Suffice it to say, those of you who have been tuning in to Ralph Macchio and William Zabka’s ongoing onscreen rivalry will soon have their collective scratches finally itched. That’s right, Cobra Kai‘s next season kicks off on January 8, and fans are going absolutely wild over on Twitter in the wake of the recently released trailer.

Can’t wait for this! Pumped for the new season. #CobraKai https://t.co/Pz5fA2a3yB — Richie Illini Time 🏀 (@LodiDodi17) December 9, 2020

I’m pretty sure this is at some sort of Holiday party for LaRusso Autogroup (looking at you, Courtney with that holiday card pic), and this is Johnny showing Daniel and/or Amanda that he did dress up, which makes me stupidly happy. #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/UrESYIvyIZ — holiday kiri ❄️ (@lawrussorights) December 9, 2020

Hot Take: I'm more excited for #CobraKai season 3 then Spider man 3 pic.twitter.com/2jrLhlzC95 — TJ kiszka (@HellblazerArts) December 9, 2020

JOHNNY PUSHING DANIEL OUT OF THE WAY TO FIGHT THREE GUYS IS ALL I'VE EVER WANTED OUT OF LIFE!!!!! AAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!#CobraKai — brihana davidson (Cobra Kai Kompanion) 🥋🐍🤓 (@brihana25) December 9, 2020

That #CobraKai Season 3 trailer made me hit you with the COBRA WALK!! pic.twitter.com/vFEcxRfKh0 — Cobra Kai Kompanion Podcast (@CobraKaiPod) December 9, 2020

Netflix Reveals First Look At Cobra Kai Season 3 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, Cobra Kai revives the lifelong rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso in really clever and unexpected ways while putting a mature spin on the 80s’-inspired formula. Come for the super authentic characters, stay for the top-notch writing, catchy soundtrack and excellent martial arts action. In other words, Cobra Kai is legitimately one of Netflix’s biggest success stories of the year, and rightly so.

Not only is it nostalgia done right, but it’s a fantastic modern retelling of a myriad of interesting tried-and-tested themes, such as redemption, bullying, family, forgiveness and revenge. Long story short, if you’re yet to tune into Cobra Kai‘s light vs. dark, Star Wars-esque action-comedy, we’d wholeheartedly vouch for it and give it a blanket recommendation to anyone hankering for some quality entertainment right now. Seriously, it’s pretty damn awesome.

But tell us, are you excited for Cobra Kai‘s next season? Or did it leave you unimpressed? Crane kick your way down to the comments below to let us know!