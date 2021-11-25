Disney’s Encanto is out today and the love is pouring in from all over for the musical animated comedy.

Encanto means “charm” in Spanish and the movie tells the story of the magical Madrigal family, who all have some sort of powers with one exception. Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) plays their one ordinary daughter, Mirabel.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) composed the original songs for Disney’s 60th animated movie.

Beatriz told NBC News that playing Mirabel brought back memories of growing up in her own extended family.

“When I think about my childhood, it’s a lot of people talking all at once, animatedly, over each other — there’s, like, 10 conversations happening in one room, and as a kid you’re just trying to follow everything that’s going on,” said Beatriz, whose parents are Colombian and Bolivian. “It’s very loud and super rhythmic. I think that the flavor of that, the sensibility of that, is really captured within the music of this animated musical, which I think is very special.”

Miranda also said the experience of making the movie reminded him of his own family.

“That was the most matriarchal family,” he said about his dad’s family in Puerto Rico. “Everyone still lived in the house, and everyone brought their checks to Abuela, and she reallocated the funds as she saw fit.”

Melissa Fumero, Beatriz’ Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star, said the film was “pure magic.”

If you can, please go see #Encanto with your family this weekend! @iamstephbeatz + Disney = pure magic and dreams coming true. So proud to see our community represented, and SO proud of my brilliant friend. I’ll be there this weekend! Join me! pic.twitter.com/NWgo8qipo2 — Melissa Fumero 🇨🇺 #SOSCuba (@melissafumero) November 24, 2021

One fan who found the movie relatable tweeted, “There are no words to describe the joy and pride.”

Just saw #Encanto there are no words to describe the joy and pride. Moving, and magical. I could not ask for more as a strong older sister, feeling the pressure to always be perfect and wanting so hard to be useful as a means of finding my place. Liberating! pic.twitter.com/rSomM4Vf3S — Cami Urbina🇨🇴 Go see Encanto🕯🦋✨ (@CamiUrbinaE) November 24, 2021

The film’s fresh Rotten Tomato score is pretty impressive.

One viewer calls it “another winner.”

Encanto finished.

Here's my non-spoiler thoughts.

It may have a very simple story, but the incredibly gorgeous animation, really great characters, excellent songs, and beautiful message really make it another winner from Disney Animation! pic.twitter.com/18qqdIH5SL — It's Almost December!!! (@MichelsTristan) November 24, 2021

Honestly this one is just wholesome. Where’s Dad?

Seeing Encanto at the Sun & Surf Cinema with dad! pic.twitter.com/fyAuf1F16B — Alec Behan (@alec_behan) November 24, 2021

We’re starting to see a pattern here.

Just watched Encanto. Disney rules. They capture emotion, beauty in animated movies for all ages and this movie is gorgeous and heartfelt. Sebastian Yatra’s Dos Oruguitas scene is so WOW. Coco-esque. Great representation, Disney nailed it. Perfect like Isabella. Pal cine Colombia pic.twitter.com/O9t1yAmGav — 🦇 (@d__annyc) November 25, 2021

#Encanto es, cuanto menos, ESPECTACULAR. Que orgullo inmenso ser colombiana. — María Paula (@paulisaldarri) November 25, 2021

The movie’s doing well on all fronts and even beat out the heavily hyped House of Gucci at the box office.

Musical adventure #Encanto sang to a solid $1.5 million in box office previews, followed #HouseofGucci with $1.3 million #THRNews pic.twitter.com/9JRSM8G56q — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 25, 2021

Encanto is in theaters now with a Disney Plus premiere to be announced. Have you seen the movie? Is it living up to the hype? Let us know below!