Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies Next Month
May is shaping up to be an excellent month for new Netflix content with the inclusion of multiple films from major franchises like Back to the Future and Underworld, as well as the premiere of the new Steve Carell workplace comedy Space Force.
But as always, for every month Netflix giveth, Netflix taketh away. May will see the loss of some pretty popular content, such as all seven seasons of the hit show Scandal, some laid back Bob Ross painting, all three Austin Powers flicks, multiple entries in the Final Destination franchise, and the popular pandemic-focused Outbreak.
Here’s the full list of everything departing in May:
May 1st
John Carter
May 15th
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
May 17th
Royal Pains (Seasons 1-8)
May 18th
Scandal (Seasons 1-7)
May 19th
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25th
Bitten (Seasons 1-3)
May 30th
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
May 31st
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
That’s a lot of lost content, but you still have plenty of time to catch up on most of it before it’s gone. You can also click here to see everything currently available across Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ for the month of April. As you can see, there’s no shortage of shows and movies to keep you busy during quarantine, so stay safe inside and kick back with your favorite streaming service while we all wait this out.
