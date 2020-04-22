Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies Next Month

May is shaping up to be an excellent month for new Netflix content with the inclusion of multiple films from major franchises like Back to the Future and Underworld, as well as the premiere of the new Steve Carell workplace comedy Space Force.

But as always, for every month Netflix giveth, Netflix taketh away. May will see the loss of some pretty popular content, such as all seven seasons of the hit show Scandal, some laid back Bob Ross painting, all three Austin Powers flicks, multiple entries in the Final Destination franchise, and the popular pandemic-focused Outbreak.

Here’s the full list of everything departing in May:

May 1st

John Carter

May 15th

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17th

Royal Pains (Seasons 1-8)

May 18th

Scandal (Seasons 1-7)

May 19th

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25th

Bitten (Seasons 1-3)

May 30th

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

May 31st

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

That’s a lot of lost content, but you still have plenty of time to catch up on most of it before it’s gone. You can also click here to see everything currently available across Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ for the month of April. As you can see, there’s no shortage of shows and movies to keep you busy during quarantine, so stay safe inside and kick back with your favorite streaming service while we all wait this out.