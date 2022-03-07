Mr. Freeze trends as fans want to see him in ‘The Batman 2’
Even though The Batman has only been out for a single weekend, DC fans are already thinking ahead to its sequel. Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight kick-starts a brand-new Batverse, paving the way for the expansion of this version of Gotham City to come in future movies and spinoffs. And with Riddler, Catwoman, and Penguin already established in this first offering, folks have one villain in mind they’d love to see introduced in The Batman 2: the hero’s most cold-hearted nemesis, Mr. Freeze.
Victor Fries hasn’t been portrayed on the big screen since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s notoriously campy performance in 1997’s Batman & Robin, so it’s high time he was reimagined for modern audiences. Especially as the character has such a tragic and sympathetic origins story and motivation that B&R mostly sidestepped. With The Batman already rescuing the Riddler from his reputation as one of the Bat’s goofier foes, The Batman 2 could do the same for Freeze.
At least, that’s what a lot of people think as “Mr. Freeze” has been trending on Twitter as fans champion him as the perfect choice for the sequel’s main antagonist.
A blue aesthetic and Mr. Freeze as the villain would go hand in hand.
Folks had a lot of interesting fan-casts for who could play Victor in the Batverse. Christoph Waltz was one suggestion…
Paul Bettany was another more left-field choice, but you know what, we can see it.
The Mandalorian‘s Giancarlo Esposito would definitely kill it in the role, too.
How about having Freeze team up with another underrated villain, Clayface?
While director Matt Reeves hasn’t spoken too much on his plans for the sequel as yet, the film does contain a cameo from a rather famous Bat-villain, hinting that they’ll be around next time. What’s more, Pattinson thinks the Court of Owls may show up. But there still might be room to drop Mr. Freeze in the mix. For the moment, catch The Batman in theaters now.