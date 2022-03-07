Mr. Freeze trends as fans want to see him in ‘The Batman 2’

Even though The Batman has only been out for a single weekend, DC fans are already thinking ahead to its sequel. Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight kick-starts a brand-new Batverse, paving the way for the expansion of this version of Gotham City to come in future movies and spinoffs. And with Riddler, Catwoman, and Penguin already established in this first offering, folks have one villain in mind they’d love to see introduced in The Batman 2: the hero’s most cold-hearted nemesis, Mr. Freeze.

Victor Fries hasn’t been portrayed on the big screen since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s notoriously campy performance in 1997’s Batman & Robin, so it’s high time he was reimagined for modern audiences. Especially as the character has such a tragic and sympathetic origins story and motivation that B&R mostly sidestepped. With The Batman already rescuing the Riddler from his reputation as one of the Bat’s goofier foes, The Batman 2 could do the same for Freeze.

At least, that’s what a lot of people think as “Mr. Freeze” has been trending on Twitter as fans champion him as the perfect choice for the sequel’s main antagonist.

Mr. Freeze for the villain in The Batman 2. pic.twitter.com/RwBjZNbETY — Ronny Pugs 🦇 ➐ (@RonnyPugs) March 7, 2022

Mr. Freeze is my favorite #Batman villain because of his tragic origin story in Batman The Animated Series. I would love to see that brought to life on screen. pic.twitter.com/9qRcEanrZq — Matches Malone (@cell_0801) March 6, 2022

The Batman 2022

Great movie I'm giving it a Strong 8/10 was really good of course don't believe what people are saying go see it for yourself❗️a sequel is already confirmed

🤞hope Mr freeze is the next villian pic.twitter.com/NI3QFRTcvd — WebShotNews (@WebShotNews) March 6, 2022

A blue aesthetic and Mr. Freeze as the villain would go hand in hand.

Things I want to see in The Batman 2:

– Heart Shaped Box in the soundtrack

– Robin

– Mr. Freeze

– Blue aesthetic

– More development of Bruce Wayne pic.twitter.com/pNcBs2Dhio — Gabriel (@Detective_C27) March 7, 2022

Folks had a lot of interesting fan-casts for who could play Victor in the Batverse. Christoph Waltz was one suggestion…

My fan cast to play Mr. Freeze in a Batman sequel #Batman pic.twitter.com/tPBZC0wZ1x — Awful Fan-Made Movie Posters (@AWFULfanPOSTERS) March 7, 2022

Paul Bettany was another more left-field choice, but you know what, we can see it.

Here me out….

sequel ideas that don’t involve using the clown again



Paul Bettany as Mr. Freeze



Dude knows how to play cold while simultaneously having a huge sense of pathos. Perfect for Victor pic.twitter.com/DX2VEMyrue — 🕯𝖇𝖔𝖜 𝖘𝖊𝖍 𝖒𝖆𝖍🕯 (@JamesBousema) March 6, 2022

The Mandalorian‘s Giancarlo Esposito would definitely kill it in the role, too.

It only makes sense pic.twitter.com/9Gq0PZ19CE — Jozu 🇵🇦 (@thaboyjozu) March 6, 2022

How about having Freeze team up with another underrated villain, Clayface?

I know a lot of people are begging for Mr. Freeze in The Batman’s sequel, and I absolutely agree, but you know what I’d really love to see? Clayface. Gimmie that body horror shit. pic.twitter.com/XwADsWaOWd — October 🎃 Commissions Closed! (@Sisslethecat) March 7, 2022

While director Matt Reeves hasn’t spoken too much on his plans for the sequel as yet, the film does contain a cameo from a rather famous Bat-villain, hinting that they’ll be around next time. What’s more, Pattinson thinks the Court of Owls may show up. But there still might be room to drop Mr. Freeze in the mix. For the moment, catch The Batman in theaters now.