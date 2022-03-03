Robert Pattinson drops potential spoiler for ‘The Batman’ sequel

Every major comic book blockbuster tries to maintain at least some degree of secrecy for as long as possible, but based on what we’ve heard so far, The Batman isn’t hiding any earth-shattering revelations or major surprises along the lines of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or The Flash.

Robert Pattinson did admit a while back that there’s at least one sequel tease, though, and with Matt Reeves confirming that he’s already held talks with Warner Bros. over a second trip to Gotham City, eagle-eyed viewers will be able to infer some possible plot threads and story directions when they check out The Batman this weekend.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pattinson may have accidentally revealed where his next outing under the cape and cowl could be headed, although co-star Paul Dano was quick to jump in and try and steer things in another direction.

“I was definitely kind of thinking Court of Owls is probably gonna be in the sequel. It definitely seems like – I mean, I am literally just guessing, I just keep saying it.”

Following Pattinson’s slip of the tongue, Dano added that “Court of Owls would be dope. Good thing it’s not in this film. Or is it?”, to try and throw people off the scent. Thankfully, audiences will only have to wait until tomorrow to find out, with The Batman swooping into theaters at long last, where it’s poised to be the number one talking point for the foreseeable future.