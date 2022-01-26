‘Ms. Marvel’ set photos confirm reshoots are underway

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well underway, introducing new heroes to its faithful audience as more Marvel lore is explored and unearthed. One of those newcomers includes Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. The 16-year-old superhero is set to star in a solo series on Disney Plus, portrayed by Iman Vellani — an up-and-coming Canadian actress making her on-screen debut. Alongside Vellani, Ms. Marvel features an ensemble cast including Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Yasmeen Fletcher, Farhan Akhtar, Rish Shah, and Zenobia Shroff.

Ms. Marvel will follow Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old student in Jersey City, as she transitions from an ordinary teenager into a full-fledged heroine. Khan is an avid enthusiast of many MCU superheroes — particularly Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and the official synopsis reveals that Khan struggles to fit in but soon discovers that she possesses formidable superpowers of her own. Read the outline for Ms. Marvel below, courtesy of ComicBook.com:

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. via ComicBook.com

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ms. Marvel would be undergoing some reshoots ahead of its release date. It officially wrapped filming in May 2021, but there were clearly some stones left unturned as far as material goes. Either that or the production team was displeased with some of the footage.

Image via Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy /Instagram

An image surfaced on Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy‘s Instagram story that features the infrastructure used on the Ms. Marvel set during shooting.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy via Instagram

Another image, further along, shows the director chairs used for cast and crew members that bear the Ms. Marvel insignia. After piecing those images together, we can conclude that the reshoots were for Ms. Marvel. Obaid-Chinoy’s posts have provided viewers with a strong indication that the solo series is determined to make its narrative flow smoothly.