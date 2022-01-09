‘Ms. Marvel’ heading back in front of cameras for reshoots

The more we hear about Ms. Marvel, the more fans start to get ever so slightly concerned about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Disney Plus series, even though we don’t know a lot about it in terms of specifics.

Iman Vellani’s debut as Kamala Khan was originally announced as part of the 2021 streaming schedule, before being pushed back to early 2022. However, the most recent reports have outlined that we may not be seeing the show until after the summer, even though principal photography wrapped in May of last year.

The latest update comes from social media via Atlanta Filming, which offers that Ms. Marvel is poised to head back in front of cameras for reshoots in the very near future.

🚨 CORRECTION: they have not begun *yet* but will start in a week or two. https://t.co/Xv8qwzuZxC — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) January 8, 2022

Ms. Marvel Promo Art Confirms Major Change To Kamala Khan's Powers 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Naturally, this has led to much speculation that Marvel are growing desperate in trying to hammer the final product into suitable shape so late in the day, which would be a strange place for Ms. Marvel to find itself when Vellani and several of her co-stars have already shot their scenes for The Marvels, and it’s been obvious since the beginning that the respective film and television titles are heavily connected.

We haven’t seen so much as a single frame of footage since a sizzle reel arrived well over a year ago, so it’s a very curious situation to say the least.