This week, The Marvels officially finished production. The studio has done an impressive job of keeping the contents of the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel under wraps, as not much has leaked out about the film to date. But as the shoot concludes, a new set pic has managed to leak online — and it’s going viral because it reveals a brand-new costume for one of the movie’s leads, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel.

Though we won’t get to meet her until next year, Vellani has already played Kamala Khan in two separate projects. She’s completed work on the self-titled Ms. Marvel Disney Plus TV series, and she’s starred opposite Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau/Photon in The Marvels. For her second, and first cinematic, appearance, we now know to expect Kamala to sport a totally different costume from her TV show.

As you can see via the tweet below, Vellani will don an enhanced version of the outfit she wears in Ms. Marvel, which we got our first glimpse at thanks to a sneak peek released on Disney Plus Day. In contrast to the original costume, this upgrade features additional red and gold accents that make it look less homemade.

The very first Muslim superhero in the MCU, Kamala will be introduced as a teenage Captain Marvel fangirl from Jersey City who — through means currently unknown — develops superpowers herself and starts out on her own heroic career. Though she’s very much a friendly neighborhood vigilante in her series, clearly Kamala will earn the attention of her idol in time to team up with her in The Marvels.

Plot details about The Marvels remain closely guarded, but we know Zawe Ashton is playing the villain of the piece. From Candyman director Nia DaCosta, the sequel blasts into theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.