MCU sequel ‘The Marvels’ has wrapped production

When it comes to naming the most contentious installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel is right up there with the likes of Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World, and some detractors have never managed to reconcile themselves with the fact Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is set to be a key part of the franchise throughout Phase Four and beyond.

Of course, that’s not to say that Captain Marvel is one of the MCU’s best, because it most definitely is not, but it’s a perfectly acceptable and entirely functional origin story. That being said, hopes are exponentially higher for sequel The Marvels, which has Candyman‘s Nia DaCosta behind the camera and an entire trio of superpowered title heroes at the helm.

Having been pushed back to February 2023 as part of the MCU’s wide-ranging release date reshuffle, it looks as though The Marvels has ample time to iron out any kinks in post-production, with principal photography having wrapped five months after starting.

Samuel L. Jackson Teases Fury's Return With The Marvels Set Pics 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That makes The Marvels the second MCU blockbuster to call it a day this week after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it’s going to be a long wait for fans who want to see it now given that we’ve still got fourteen months to go until the cosmic extravaganza comes to theaters.