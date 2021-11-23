‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director confirms shooting has wrapped

Bill Murray may have had other ideas when it came to keeping his cameo appearance under wraps, which was no doubt the plan given the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s high levels of security and secrecy. But we can all guarantee that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have plenty more surprises in store than just Murray.

No offense to Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang or Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne, but their adventures have hardly been pivotal to the overall tapestry of the franchise, at least until now. Having debuted as He Who Remains in Loki, Jonathan Majors will be making his official debut as Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania, where he’s set to try and ignite another multiversal war.

Having recently been delayed from February to July 2023 following the recent Phase Four reshuffle, director Peyton Reed has plenty of time for post-production after revealing on Twitter that he’s wrapped the third installment of the MCU’s smallest standalone series, as you can see below.

Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to…



Given that we’ve got 20 months to go until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters, it’s highly likely that we’ll be seeing Majors at least once before then, given that he’s the MCU’s new big bad. As for the rest of the ensemble? You never know.