For whatever reason, a certain and very vocal section of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have never been on board with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, and it got so bad that YouTube was forced to change its algorithm in an effort to prevent Captain Marvel being downvoted into oblivion before it was released.

Clark Gregg succinctly labeled the trolls as sad and butthurt, and even though they threatened to derail the marketing campaign via coordinated social media campaigns, they did absolutely nothing to prevent Captain Marvel sailing past a billion dollars at the box office to become one of the MCU’s highest-grossing non-Avengers movies.

Naturally, Reddit user was Martianblazer was curious as to why there’s so much hate for Larson’s Carol Danvers after watching the film for the first time and being suitably impressed by it, but as you’d expect, things started getting pretty heated in the comments shortly afterwards.

Captain Marvel is a million miles away from being top-tier MCU, but it’s a functional if hardly spectacular origin story that does everything it needs to do before the credits roll. Now that the backstory and world-building is out of the way, it’s time for Nia DaCosta’s sequel The Marvels to erase any doubts the naysayers may have by delivering a knockout second outing for the comic book saga’s second most powerful superhero.