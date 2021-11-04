Watch The Marvels’ Brie Larson Get Buff For MCU Sequel

The Marvels star Brie Larson is sharing how she’s getting buff for the returning role of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel.

It’s all detailed in an Instagram post the star made doing deadlifts — or a similar exercise — with her personal trainer, Jason Walsh, coaching her to do six reps. And as you can see in the below post, there’s an impressive amount of weight she’s lifting, too (probably more than this writer can lift):

One of the film’s stars, Park Seon-joon, has reportedly wrapped his portion of filming, so we’re not sure if that means the entire production is close to finishing now or still ongoing. Either way, it looks like Larson is dedicated to staying true to her character by keeping strong.

Many of the details for the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel are still unknown, such as which actors will play what characters, besides Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. Outside of that, however, there have been rumors saying Zawe Ashton will play a fairly obscure Kree warlord character.

While Lashana Lynch’s involvement in the film hasn’t been officially confirmed, the actor has been seen out and about with Parris and director Nia DaCosta. In addition, we aren’t sure who Parasite star Park will play in the film, either.

We’ll have to see how it all shakes out when The Marvels is expected to hit theaters in 2023. In the meantime, we can stay in shape by following along on Larson’s Instagram page, we suppose.