The Marvels Star Wraps Shooting On MCU Sequel

Production on The Marvels has been ongoing since the summer, and yet we’re still largely in the dark about the broad strokes of Brie Larson’s blockbuster superhero sequel. Several new cast members have been announced, but we aren’t 100% sure who any of them are playing.

What we do know is that Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan comprise the titular trio, with Samuel L. Jackson lending support as Nick Fury. Outside of that, though, recent rumors have touted Zawe Ashton as a relatively obscure Kree warlord from the comic books, but that’s about it.

In fact, Lashana Lynch’s involvement isn’t even official yet despite the actress being spotted out and about with Parris and director Nia DaCosta, so the veil of secrecy is being very well maintained. It was confirmed a while back that Korean star Park Seo-joon had boarded the ensemble, but it looks as though he’s done with The Marvels already.

The actor’s representatives recently released a statement confirming their client had left the United Kingdom, although they didn’t specify what the Parasite star was working on. His involvement was first revealed at the beginning of September, so it’s been public for a long time that he’s been shooting The Marvels, despite his team’s best attempts to keep it under wraps.