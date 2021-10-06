Captain Marvel Star Reveals How She Found Out Her Character Died

Brie Larson’s solo debut as Carol Danvers was largely set in 1995, so it was always unlikely that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau would reappear in the modern day Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, which currently takes place in 2023.

The family are still well-represented, though, with Teyonah Parris playing a grown-up Monica in WandaVision, and she’ll have a major role in The Marvels that’ll see her get to grips with her newfound superpowers. The opening scene of the franchise’s first Disney Plus exclusive confirmed that momma Rambeau had passed away during the Blip, and in a new interview with ComicBook, Lynch revealed how she found out that information.

“Kevin Feige, who is the nicest guy, personally emailed me way before, I want to say, over a year, year-and-a-half-plus, before WandaVision aired and explained what was happening, how it was going to happen, when it was going to happen. And him specifically saying that he didn’t want me to find out through anyone else. So there was a lot of care around that.”

Here's Your First Look At Young Phil Coulson In Captain Marvel 1 of 27

Click to skip



















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That Kevin Feige sure does sound like a nice guy, sending an in-depth email explaining how and why Lynch’s character was being written out of the MCU. Of course, there’s probably a lot more to this story than the No Time to Die actress is letting on, especially when recent social media photos showed her enjoying the company of onscreen daughter Parris and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, with the superhero sequel shooting in her London home town.

That means we’re probably going to be seeing flashbacks to the Captain Marvel era in the second installment, expanding on the fractured relationship between Monica and her mom’s best friend, who was nowhere to be found when she died.