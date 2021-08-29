Captain Marvel Actress Spotted With Sequel Stars Amid Return Rumors

It was barely 24 hours ago when Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch addressed rumors of a potential return for the sequel that’s currently shooting very close to her hometown of London, teasing that we’d have to ask Kevin Feige about whether or not we’d be seeing Maria Rambeau again.

Well, it looks as though the actress has an excellent poker face after she was spotted out and about with not just her grown-up onscreen daughter Teyonah Parris, but The Marvels director Nia DaCosta as well. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that the chances are now very high we could be getting flashbacks to further establish the Rambeau family dynamic, or the distant bitterness between Parris’ Monica and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

WOOW! Teyonah Parris, Lashana Lynch and Nia DaCosta had dinner with friends in London this week! Hope to see Brie with them soon!!

So.. is Maria back for The Marvels?? pic.twitter.com/kcgTLFSe7B — ✵ Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) August 28, 2021

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Losing her mother during the Blip and not being there to say goodbye had a huge bearing on Monica’s journey throughout WandaVision, and she clearly bristled at any mentions made of her mother’s best friend. Maria died without any loved ones by her side, with her only child vanishing in the aftermath of Thanos’ snap while Carol was out in the cosmos staving off any number of intergalactic threats.

Based on the title of the film, we can at least assume that the two will patch up their differences by the time the climactic third act showdown arrives, but there’s a lot of emotional ground to cover before Carol and Monica team up with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan to battle whoever the big bad of The Marvels turns out to be.