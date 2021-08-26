The Marvels Star Is Hyped To Be Part Of The MCU’s Team-Up Sequel

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to extend an unassailable lead as the most successful franchise in the history of cinema, Kevin Feige is only going to keep taking more risks. The brand is almost completely bulletproof at this point, with the mere presence of the studio’s logo enough to convince audiences that the outfit’s latest project is well worth checking out.

The Marvels may be the sequel to a billion-dollar hit that ranks as the MCU’s second highest-grossing origin story ever behind Black Panther, and third biggest box office hit that doesn’t feature Tony Stark, but refitting the Captain Marvel sequel as an epic team-up movie that takes relative newcomers Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani and technically elevates them to title hero status alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is still a surprising change of pace.

Production is now underway in the United Kingdom, with The Marvels coming to theaters in November 2022. Parris and director Nia DaCosta are currently on the promotional trail for the upcoming Candyman reboot, and in a new interview the actress could barely contain her excitement and playing such a pivotal role in a hotly-anticipated blockbuster.

“I’m floating on cloud nine. I’m really excited to be able to team up with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan. It’s really cool to all be in one place. And then to have Nia DaCosta, who directed Candyman, also come over to The Marvels with us has been a really special experience. Just having the point of view of a woman, of a Black woman, and Nia’s so smart and her perspective and her visual aesthetic, it’s been really exciting.”

Parris’ Monica Rambeau was one of WandaVision‘s breakout stars, grounding the more fantastical elements of the narrative and occupying the middle ground between Wanda’s fabricated reality and SWORD’s efforts to bring her down. She’s got plenty of previous with Carol Danvers, too, which should provide one of The Marvels‘ meatiest subplots given that her mother’s best friend was largely absent while she was both growing up and grieving.