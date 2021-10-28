The Marvels Villain Will Reportedly Be [SPOILERS]

Outside of the titular trio featuring Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, we mostly don’t know the identities of anyone else appearing in The Marvels other than Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, even though cameras have been rolling for a while.

Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur will reprise their Ms. Marvel roles as Amir, Muneeba and Yusuf Khan, but new recruits Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon have their parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel kept tightly under lock and key for now.

When Ashton was first announced for the cast it was revealed that she’d be playing a villain, and Murphy’s Multiverse has now moved to shed some light on her identity. As per the report, the outlet has come across information positing that the actress is playing a relatively obscure comic book figure with ties to the Kree Empire named Ael-Dan.

The information is so murky that it isn’t confirmed if she’s an empire or a general, but she’ll be a figure fairly high up the hierarchy regardless. The Marvels unfolds roughly 30 years after Captain Marvel in MCU chronology, so Carol will have an entirely new regime to deal with when we last saw her, which is where most of the interpersonal conflict is expected to come from before we get to the required CGI pyrotechnics at least.