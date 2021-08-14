Brie Larson Teases Trips To Insane Worlds In The Marvels

Shooting if now officially underway on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel The Marvels, with Samuel L. Jackson confirming that he’s returning as Nick Fury. That’s going to be an interesting dynamic to see unfold when the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Carol Danvers first met in 1995, and a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, most notably the entirety of the Infinity Saga and Thanos wiping out half of all living creatures.

The first installment was a functional origin story if hardly a spectacular one, but with Captain Marvel’s place in the mythology now firmly established, director Nia DaCosta will be able to cut loose with the second installment and hopefully deliver a cosmic comic book epic for the ages.

We know that Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau are along for the ride as superpowered backup, with Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon also part of the ensemble in roles that are yet to be disclosed, while John Wick: Chapter 4‘s Shamier Anderson is being rumored as Adam Brashear’s Blue Marvel.

Specifics will become clearer in time now that cameras are rolling ahead of a November 2022 release, but in a new interview Larson teased that The Marvels is set to be a much bigger and bolder adventure than the first installment, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the project’s scope.

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists. It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day. They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special. A lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about, but boy, oh boy, is it good. And you’re going to be very excited about it.”

While we’ll no doubt have to deal with more trolling in the buildup to The Marvels hitting theaters, there’s enough talent involved to indicate that it stands a genuine chance of being a vastly superior movie to its predecessor, which remains one of the MCU’s highest-grossing solo blockbusters , even if it didn’t received universal acclaim from either critics or audiences.