Brie Larson Confirms That The Marvels Is Now Filming

The Marvels is set to be one of the biggest MCU movies of 2022. The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel will expand the story beyond Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, encompassing Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (introduced in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel (who we’ll meet in her upcoming Disney Plus show).

COVID delayed most Marvel movies planning to film in 2020 but most are now back on track, and Larson has confirmed that The Marvels shoot has officially begun. Speaking to Sirius XM, she gave her first impressions of the movie, comparing the scale of the sets to Disney’s parks:

“They’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. Lots of specialists. It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day. Because they’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You’ll see it when the movie comes out but for now it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is promising news. Marvel Studios movies have come under some criticism lately for over-reliance on CGI sets, with Black Widow being mocked on social media after it was revealed a straightforward dialogue scene in a bar was almost completely blue-screened.

Given the cosmic nature of these characters, it’s inevitable that there will be a lot of CGI involved. Though I’m always happy when that’s grounded against physical set design that can influence the casts’ performances. Larson says we’ll see it when the movie’s out, but I hope that some enterprising extra sneaks some images out so we can get an early peek.

With the shoot now underway, we may find out whether any of the rumors about MCU guest stars were true. It’s long been suggested that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will play a role in the movie, with Natalie Portman’s Lady Thor also supposedly expected to pop up. There’s also speculation that Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg will reappear, which would make sense given his unceremonious exit from Captain Marvel.

More on all this when we hear it. The Marvels will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.