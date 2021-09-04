The Marvels Officially Confirms A New Addition To The Cast

Shooting has been underway on The Marvels for a few weeks now, but so far the identity of the cast is largely being kept under wraps, with the notable exception of several major players to have been confirmed in the aftermath of the initial announcement.

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan were revealed right out of the gate, while Samuel L. Jackson’s social media activity made it perfectly clear that Nick Fury will be back for yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch was spotted in London with Parris and director Nia DaCosta so we can assume that she’s involved as Maria Rambeau, with Zawe Ashton also set for a mysterious villainous role.

After first being rumored months ago, Park Seo-joon has been added to The Marvels in an official capacity. The South Korean actor’s agency first offered a response of “no comment” when asked, only for the news to break shortly afterwards, which you can see below.

The 32 year-old is a huge name in his native country, boasting a string of acclaimed performances and awards for his film and television work, as well as a string of hit singles from the soundtracks of his movies. Seo-joon also made a brief cameo in Best Picture winner Parasite, but The Marvels is his first Hollywood production, and an MCU blockbuster is about the biggest way possible to kick off a Stateside career.