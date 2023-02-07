Much anticipated MODOK looks set to be the most divisive part of ‘Ant-Man 3’

Following literal decades of waiting for fan favorite M.O.D.O.K. to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he might just be the most prickly topic of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania according to the first reactions.

The debate surrounding M.O.D.O.K. has existed long before the film was even close to getting released, with old concept art leaking and leaving a bad taste in the mouth of fans. There’s a sense the design may have been overhauled to fit fan expectations for Quantumania, but unfortunately it hasn’t saved the character.

Following the Ant-Man 3 premiere, many pointed out the magnificent performance of Jonathan Majors as Kang, but often contrasted it to the potentially unpopular version of M.O.D.O.K. Corey Stoll portrays the MCU’s version of the character, following his role as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in the opener.

Banished to the Quantum Realm, perhaps this version of M.O.D.O.K. should be too.

That said, Modok 😬 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) February 7, 2023

Perhaps it’s what we all deserve after so frequently demanding the character who is meant to just be ridiculous. The giant floating face in a throne works perfectly in pulpy comic books, but the execution in live-action was always fraught. There are definitely some bits of glowing praise for Quantumania’s M.O.D.O.K., but if early press screeners stress how he could be unpopular, just wait until diehards see it.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a super weird movie. And possibly the most #StarWars of any #Marvel film. At times the humor was overly silly & took me out. Think opinions will vary widely on MODOK. #AntMan #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/7pG1lywTAC — POC Culture (@POCculture) February 7, 2023

MODOK is not gonna be for everybody. I personally thought he gave some of the funniest moments in the movie but others will disagree. — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) February 7, 2023

The role of M.O.D.O.K. in Quantumania seems to be the comedic relief villain to Jonathan Majors’ business-heavy Kang, who doesn’t seem like he’ll be a barrel of laughs in the threequel. Or anytime soon, unless one of his variants is a stand-up comic.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set for its full cinematic berth from Feb. 17.