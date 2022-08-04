Much of ‘Joker 2’ will reportedly take place inside Arkham Asylum

More details for the sequel film Joker: Folie à Deux have been revealed, and it appears that the action may take place in an infamous location in the Batman universe.

In a report by The Wrap, the sequel will more likely take place in Arkham Asylum, a psychiatric hospital in Gotham. In a separate report made by Dateline, they pointed out that “Folie à deux” is a French reference to a medical term where “a mental disorder which affects two or more people”.

Fans of the Joker film are keen to see Arkham Asylum in the sequel film, as it means that we’d get a glimpse of other Batman villains that are confined in that location.

If “lot of the “Joker” sequel takes place inside Arkham Asylum”, we can waiting another Batman villains in this place👀👀👀 — Alexandro ⚡ (@Neil528491) August 3, 2022

Sounds dope might see some famous arkram villians — Darth Vader (@TheNerdyLad) August 3, 2022

Other fans were still latching on to the possibility that Joker 2 would be a musical. Fans had mixed feelings about whether they’d be keen to see Joaquin Phoenix sing in between the halls in prison.

I wonder what made them think making a joker movie a musical would be a good idea — dazed (@twizzyrichent) August 3, 2022

Just imagine, a musical where Joker sings in the corridors of Arkham Asylum along with other villains.

It would be interesting https://t.co/tTX95zpUri — gus 🦇 (@Guslivesagain) August 3, 2022

I wish it wasn’t a musical this could’ve been great 😭 — dazed (@twizzyrichent) August 3, 2022

Back in early June 2022, Todd Phillips revealed the title for the upcoming Joker sequel after the film earned more than $1 billion at the box office and performed well with fans and critics. Phoenix will be reprising the role as the clown prince of crime in Gotham and it has been rumored that Lady Gaga may be involved in the film’s music production and could play Harley Quinn.

Warner Bros and DC have been struggling with their ongoing productions, especially due to the recent cancellation of Batgirl. But despite all the controversy that DC and Warner Bros have been receiving, it doesn’t seem like Joker will fall under similar circumstances. Deadline announced that the film will start production in December and that it will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.