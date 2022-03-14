‘Multiverse of Madness’ producer teases Doctor Strange/Wanda power struggle

WandaVision well and truly cemented Wanda Maximoff as one of the biggest powerhouses in the MCU, thanks to the Westview widow embracing her destiny as the Chaos Magic-wielding Scarlet Witch. Elizabeth Olsen is reprising her role very soon in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will see her team up with another of the Marvel universe’s biggest hitters, sorcerer Stephen Strange. But will the movie tackle the big question fans want answered: who is the more powerful of the two?

Doctor Strange 2 producer Richie Palmer has hinted in a new interview that the film may well do so. As part of Empire Magazine‘s big preview of the Sam Raimi-directed spectacular, Palmer was asked who out of Strange and Wanda is stronger. While attempting to dodge specifics, the producer teased how a battle between them might go, as he doesn’t imagine how anyone could beat Scarlet Witch at her toughest.

“I don’t know who’s more powerful than Wanda,” said Palmer. “Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie.”

Fans have been heavily suspecting that Wanda will break bad, causing Strange to take her on, for the longest time. The movie’s marketing has only deepened this expectation, as she has definitely seemed out of sorts and still in the thick of grief in the trailers. Having lost her synthezoid spouse and imaginary twin sons, Wanda will no doubt be tempted to use the threat to reality to bring her loved ones back, which may result in the much-hyped clash between the two magic users.

But maybe even the filmmakers don’t know exactly how the end of the film will play out right now, as Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that reshoots are still ongoing despite Doctor Strange 2 arriving in theaters in just two months’ time. While that’s slightly worrying, it does mean that the window for leaks to drop will be reduced, so there should be a lot of surprises waiting for us come May 6.