‘The Munsters’ star defends family values by throwing shade at The Addams Family

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters is out now for people to watch on Netflix and wonder about how it came to be. It is a new take on an old television property, features the sweet characters we know, and, one star says they endure because the series’ central themes still ring true.

Herman Munster portrayer Jeff Daniel Phillips makes the comments about the piece in a new article posted by SlashFilm earlier today. He says the characters stay true to who they are when the world sees them as oddities and that people who do not see themselves as oddballs are often viewed this way by others.

“As far as I’m concerned, the horror fans are so passionate, so they might have been the outsiders of their high school or whatever, but they come together. I meet so many of them at these conventions. And yeah, I think … I don’t know. They’re a sweet family. They’re not elitist. They’re not above everybody. They’re just another family in the neighborhood, unlike maybe The Addams Family, but I won’t get into that. [laughs]”

The upcoming film adaptation also stars Sheri Moon Zombie, Daniel Roebuck and Butch Patrick from the original adaptation as various members of the friendly monster family. While there is not enough of a critical consensus yet for the piece on Rotten Tomatoes, those who have seen it don’t seem to be impressed, with it currently sitting at a measly 32 percent approval rating from audiences.

A music video is also coming with Phillips’ Herman and Zombie’s Lily crooning a love ballad together, and, if the initial reaction to the first trailer is any indication, fans are not likely to embrace the tie-in with any kind of enthusiasm the original series still enjoys. Zombie has no film projects on the docket after this, having previously made the likes of The Devil’s Rejects, The Lords of Salem, and 31. All have featured his wife Sheri, though she has also acted in television projects like Californication and CSI: Miami.