Did Rob Zombie just ruin ‘The Munsters?’ These screaming fans have thoughts

At long last, the first full trailer for Rob Zombie’s imminent The Munsters movie landed this Wednesday… and it’s not what we expected. Aside from being marketed as a comedic love story, as the film will reveal how Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) fell in love, the reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom just looks ever so slightly… genuinely terrible.

At least, that’s what many fans of the fearsome family are saying on social media. While many were expecting something either extremely authentic to the OG show, just on a bigger budget, or maybe even a bold new take on the IP, this trailer indicates that Zombie has actually delivered something more in line with a well-intentioned but underfunded fan film than a much-hyped production that Universal will soon be putting in theaters and on streaming.

To be fair, there are those out there who are vibing with the tone Zombie has cooked up, feeling like its retro-camp style fits the classic show. However, the vast majority of voices on Twitter are making clear that the trailer has massively let them down.

Whether they’re fans of Rob Zombie…

Wow that trailer for the Munsters is awful.



Rob zombie you never disappoint. — kamikaze (@jmanwrecks) July 13, 2022

… Or not, people know that they’re not a fan of this trailer.

Dunno much about Rob zombies movies never watched em but that Munsters trailer looks like a parody of the Munsters you'd see in like an All State insurance commercial — StartKyleOrton (@startkyIeorton) July 13, 2022

It definitely looks like… some kind of parody.

I was excited for this remake, but it looks like a porn parody of the Munsters. https://t.co/5qKr8QWO5A — Twinkee (@TaintedTwinkee) July 13, 2022

Are we sure this isn’t the ripoff version of Universal’s actual Munsters reboot?

THE MUNSTERS looks like the Asylum knockoff of THE MUNSTERS. — Jeremy Smith (@mrbeaks) July 13, 2022

Folks are really trying to think of something nice to say, bless ’em, but… they got nothing.

I really want to say nice things about the Munsters trailer but I really cannot.

I love the original material but the trailer looks like cheap + off in like a very unlikable way. — charlie – florida ☀️ (@Charliesmagical) July 13, 2022

You have to give Zombie props for taking Universal’s money and making something like this.

Dunno what to think of that Munsters trailer yet but kudos to Rob Zombie for getting a major studio to make something that looks that weird/shoddy — C.J. Prince (@cj_prin) July 13, 2022

Not just awful, aggressively awful.

I really liked the Munsters and conceptually could be a good “reboot” IP but this looks aggressively awful. — Daniel Wexler (@WexlerRules) July 13, 2022

I think that’s a Shakespeare quote.

#TheMunsters trailer looks like a big, heaping pile of direct-to-video glowing green poo. — Todd J Williams 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@ImYourBoogayman) July 13, 2022

Underrated tweet.

This movie looks like it was made with a budget lower than my bank account balance… #TheMunsters https://t.co/5LbiDqv17s — 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖓 (@darren_fm) July 13, 2022

Big, yet possibly accurate, words.

I think The Munsters movie trailer may be the worst trailer of all time. — Johnny (ADD PERSONA 4 to FALL GUYS) (@Kartzooo) July 13, 2022

The Munsters have been off our screens for a looong time so there was a lot of excitement for this one before today. But, while trailers can sometimes be misleading, it looks like many have already decided that Rob Zombie might’ve just ruined our hopes of Herman and co. coming back in a big way. For those who wish to reserve judgement until the full film arrives, The Munsters is coming to the big screen and Peacock this September.