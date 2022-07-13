Did Rob Zombie just ruin ‘The Munsters?’ These screaming fans have thoughts
At long last, the first full trailer for Rob Zombie’s imminent The Munsters movie landed this Wednesday… and it’s not what we expected. Aside from being marketed as a comedic love story, as the film will reveal how Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) fell in love, the reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom just looks ever so slightly… genuinely terrible.
At least, that’s what many fans of the fearsome family are saying on social media. While many were expecting something either extremely authentic to the OG show, just on a bigger budget, or maybe even a bold new take on the IP, this trailer indicates that Zombie has actually delivered something more in line with a well-intentioned but underfunded fan film than a much-hyped production that Universal will soon be putting in theaters and on streaming.
To be fair, there are those out there who are vibing with the tone Zombie has cooked up, feeling like its retro-camp style fits the classic show. However, the vast majority of voices on Twitter are making clear that the trailer has massively let them down.
Whether they’re fans of Rob Zombie…
… Or not, people know that they’re not a fan of this trailer.
It definitely looks like… some kind of parody.
Are we sure this isn’t the ripoff version of Universal’s actual Munsters reboot?
Folks are really trying to think of something nice to say, bless ’em, but… they got nothing.
You have to give Zombie props for taking Universal’s money and making something like this.
Not just awful, aggressively awful.
I think that’s a Shakespeare quote.
Underrated tweet.
Big, yet possibly accurate, words.
The Munsters have been off our screens for a looong time so there was a lot of excitement for this one before today. But, while trailers can sometimes be misleading, it looks like many have already decided that Rob Zombie might’ve just ruined our hopes of Herman and co. coming back in a big way. For those who wish to reserve judgement until the full film arrives, The Munsters is coming to the big screen and Peacock this September.