The New Mutants Has Messed Up The X-Men Timeline Again

As a franchise that existed for 20 years and involved a revolving door of cast and crew members, Fox’s X-Men series was inevitably plagued by inconsistency. There were sequels, reboots, sequels to reboots, spinoffs and sequels to spinoffs, and as a result the timeline got so chaotic that it ultimately became unexplainable and fans just ended up rolling with it instead of trying to make sense of it all.

Unbelievably, The New Mutants did finally make it into theaters, and while it might have been the biggest hit that the box office had seen in almost six months, reviews haven’t been particularly kind. Some people have even labeled it as the worst X-Men movie ever, which sounds harsh when you consider that Dark Phoenix is out there and still irredeemably awful, but in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t seem like all of the behind the scenes turmoil was worth it in the end.

Josh Boone’s horror-tinged comic book movie is definitely a part of the X-Men franchise, even if it took so long getting here it was the first title released by Disney instead of the last to hail from Fox, so it shouldn’t come as much surprise that it once again wreaks havoc with the timeline.

The New Mutants includes footage from Logan, which would seem to indicate that both movies take place at roughly the same time, with Wolverine’s swansong set in 2029. However, Boone has confirmed that the story takes place in the present day, and the X-Men are mentioned in passing as still being around and active, which would make it seem clear that The New Mutants happens first.

Despite this, Moonstar still experiences visions of the facility where X-23 was created, even though that technically hasn’t happened yet, which is where the scenes from Logan factor in. The New Mutants doesn’t even try to explain this and just carries on as normal, which is to be expected given both the timeline of the franchise and the huge overhaul that the movie was given before it finally got released.