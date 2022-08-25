Watch: A friendship is tested in ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ trailer

The trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism teases ’80s glam mixed with demonic thrills in the latest film from Dracula director Damon Thomas.

Based on a 2016 horror novel of the same name by Grady Hendrix, My Best Friend’s Exorcism is set in a high school in 1988, where hairspray, synth-pop blasting from boomboxes, and leg warmers reign. The film’s screenplay was adapted by Jenna Lamia from Hendrix’s original book and stars Amiah Miller as Gretchen and Elsie Fisher as Abby Rivers, two classmates whose seemingly unbreakable friendship is tested once an adventurous night of skinny-dipping and exploring an abandoned building together goes awry.

Fans of the 2009 cult-classic horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body, starring Megan Fox, would likely be interested in My Best Friend’s Exorcism as it appears to similarly touche upon themes of a friendship shared between two girls, navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, and well, demonic possession. As the R-rated movie’s summary on IMDb explained,

“Gretchen begins to act…different. She’s moody. She’s irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby. Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries-and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?”

Some of Thomas’ previous directing credits include several episodes of the TV series Killing Eve, one episode of the aforementioned TV mini-series Dracula, and the TV movie Walter. In addition, My Best Friend’s Exorcism is also produced by Christopher Landon, the director of such modern horror classics as Happy Death Day and Freaky.

Screenplay writer Lamia, who is also an accomplished actor, previously penned various TV shows, such as several episodes of Good Girls, Awkward, and the 90210 reboot from 2010.

Catch My Best Friend’s Exorcism on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 30.