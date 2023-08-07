‘My Hero Academia’ is getting a fourth movie, and the first details have been revealed

The setting alone could make for one of the most intriguing stories yet.

Superhero fatigue may the talk of the town lately, but it’s safe to say that such a sentiment doesn’t apply to the world of anime, where My Hero Academia is showing no signs of slowing the pace of the cultural impact it began to nurture when it first landed back in 2016. And with countless OVAs, films, and video games already among its branching library, the next step is imminent.

Indeed, per ComicBook, the fourth original My Hero Academia film – following such features as Two Heroes, Heroes Rising, and World Heroes’ Mission – has officially been announced, and it just might be the darkest story yet.

The untitled feature is confirmed to take place during the second act of the mainline anime’s sixth season, where Japan is contesting with the fallout of the war between Tomura Shigaraki’s Paranormal Liberation Front and the Pro Heroes and U.A High School students, in which the public no longer trusts Heroes to keep them safe. With the society Deku and company once knew fractured like never before, the unnamed challenge they’re set to face in the film couldn’t be more intriguing.

Like the first three, the fourth My Hero Academia movie will feature an original story, and series creator Kōhei Horikoshi, who will also oversee as a supervisor, is confirmed to be providing new character designs.

It’s not yet clear if it will take place before or after Deku’s selfless departure from U.A., but given how heavily My Hero Academia prides itself on its colorful ensemble, we fully expect the whole gang to take the stage once it reveals itself to the world at a yet-undetermined date.