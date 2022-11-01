Namor becomes the most relatable MCU character after the surprising origin of his name is revealed

The marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t exactly painted Namor the Sub-Mariner as a hugely sympathetic character, with the trailers depicting him very much as a ruthless villain intent on invading the titular African nation. And yet now fans are finding him to be the most relatable character in the whole MCU after the unexpected origins of the underwater monarch’s name have been spelled out to us.

Although Namor’s forename doesn’t require any explanation in the comics, one clip from Black Panther 2 features Tenoch Huerta’s anti-hero declaring that he goes by many names, including Namor. Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso has now clarified that this alias comes from the epithet ““El niño sin amor,” which translates as “the boy without love.”

Victoria Alonso says #Namor’s name in the MCU is short for “El niño sin amor”.



If you translate it to English, it means: “the boy without love”.



(via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/sY50RKRopM — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 31, 2022

In the wake of this surprising revelation, the love-lorn population of Marvel Twitter is on the brink of an existential crisis as they realize they were Namor all along.

Oh my god he's literally me — ihavenobeans (@EJTheMovieGuy15) October 31, 2022

What is Namor if not love not persevering?

maybe i am (a) Namor… pic.twitter.com/Vyv0eZTc0j — kenneth wong | MCU, DCU, SW (@kentheconqueror) November 1, 2022

Did we just become best friends?

he just like me fr https://t.co/1Bs6kGDkqF — Omega63🇪🇸🇮🇹 (@Omega63_) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, some are volunteering themselves as tribute to make the guy’s nickname obsolete.

i can change that https://t.co/mX6u3zAuDN — robyn (@ROBYNisETHEREAL) November 1, 2022

The new explanation behind Namor’s name is just one of the many alterations the MCU is making to the character, one of Marvel’s oldest creations dating back to 1939. Instead of ruling over Atlantis as he does in the comics, Namor comes from the kingdom of Talocan, pulled from Aztec mythology. That said, he still has his pointy ears and ankle-wings, not to mention the fact he remains a mutant.