NASA May’ve Discovered Evidence Of A Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards

Hold on to your tinfoil hats, folks, because this is going to get a bit wacky.

Picture this: an elite team of NASA scientists are working in Antarctica when they stumble into some mysterious particles that are acting in strange and fascinating ways. We’ve all watched those movies, except this isn’t the opening scene of The Thing or The Day After Tomorrow, this is real life. Welcome to 2020.

NASA’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna, or ANITA, team were conducting experiments in Antarctica when they found some inexplicable particle behavior. Without delving too deep into the science, it boils down to this. High-energy neutrinos that usually stream down from space have instead come up through the Earth’s interior. An anomaly that our knowledge of science cannot yet explain.

This led to the theory that maybe there exists a parallel universe where, according to the original report, “in this mirror world, positive is negative, left is right and time runs backwards.” It doesn’t get any more Rick and Morty than this.

Was Marvel spot on then when they showed Doctor Strange rotating his arm and rewinding time? Well, not quite. Ever heard the catchphrase “Never ASSUME, because when you ASSUME, you make an ASS of U and ME”? Thankfully, it’s a good thing NASA scientists don’t settle for assumptions.

Ibrahim Safa, a member of the research team, posted some hilarious tweets about why we shouldn’t get too excited about meeting our doppelgängers just yet.

NASA has discovered that y'all should not be getting your news from the new york post. — Ibrahim Safa (@IbrahimSafa1) May 21, 2020

Likewise, there’ve also been several articles downplaying the discovery. But there’ve also been just as many that are pushing this parallel universe theory and maybe NASA is simply trying to keep things quiet until they conduct a bit more research and really know what they’re dealing with. Ultimately, we’ll probably never know. At least in this version of reality we get to witness the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

We’d love to hear your theories on what you think is really going on with all this, though. Did NASA just find the gateway to a parallel universe? Or is the media blowing this out of proportion? Sound off down below with your thoughts.