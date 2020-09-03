Natalie Portman Reportedly Arrives In Australia For Thor: Love And Thunder

Having been pushed back along with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four lineup, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to arrive in February 2022. Like previous installment Ragnarok, the majority of shooting is set to take place in star Chris Hemsworth’s native Australia, although cameras aren’t expected to start rolling until early next year.

However, things could be ramping up faster than anticipated after it was reported that Natalie Portman has arrived in the country with her family, presumably to relocate for the duration of Love and Thunder‘s production. After all, it doesn’t seem like the 39 year-old is on vacation, with the travel industry just one of many that’s been ravaged by the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, and with two young children, the Academy Award winner might be looking to get them settled in a new location before she returns to work.

Disney seem to be hitting the ground running when it comes to their post-COVID-19 output, with sets already being constructed for Obi-Wan Kenobi and second unit production expected to start this month, despite star Ewan McGregor likely not heading back to set for a little while. Of course, we shouldn’t be anticipating a $200 million blockbuster like Thor: Love and Thunder to start months ahead of schedule, but if the cast have begun arriving in Australia already, then it looks like things are moving at a decent pace.

Before a single frame gets shot, though, Portman will have to go through intense physical training as she prepares to inherit the mantle of Thor, and that’s without even mentioning the lengthy rehearsal process or the countless roles in the ensemble that still need to be filled, all before the 28th installment in the MCU can officially get underway.