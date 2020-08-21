First Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Confirm Production Is Gearing Up

After it was announced that the entire crew had been sent home just as pre-production was starting to gather pace, a lot of Star Wars fans were getting worried that the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series might end up being canceled altogether. Disney and Lucasfilm’s track record of handling the franchise has been less than stellar to put it lightly, so you can understand why people thought they might have dropped the ball yet again.

Returning star Ewan McGregor was quick to pour cold water on the idea though, confirming that the show was definitely still happening, and shortly after, The Mandalorian‘s Deborah Chow signed on to direct the entire run of episodes, with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword writer Joby Harold taking over scripting duties from Hossein Amini.

Shooting wasn’t expected to begin until next year given that Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t be arriving on Disney Plus until 2022, but following on from recent reports that filming was set to start next month, the first set photos have now made their way online that show sets in the very early stages of construction.

While the images don’t offer much in the way of excitement, they do at least confirm that Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to kick off production in the very near future. The sets are being built in the same location that was previously used for The Mandalorian, which also houses the Stagecraft studio that was seen in the recent Disney Gallery docu-series. It might still be a while yet before we see Ewan McGregor himself appear, but at least now we know that the second unit will be starting exterior shooting quite soon.