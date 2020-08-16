Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumored To Start Shooting Next Month

Disney and Lucasfilm could really do with hitting a home run when it comes to Star Wars, because with the exception of The Mandalorian it feels like every single one of their projects set in a galaxy far, far away runs into some kind of trouble. But with the big screen Skywalker Saga having finally drawn to a close after over 40 years, former Mouse House CEO Bob Iger has hinted that Disney Plus could be the focal point for the next generation of stories.

All sorts of Star Wars shows have been rumored, but the only ones that have been officially confirmed so far are the Rogue One prequel series focusing on Cassian Andor and, of course, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The massively-anticipated return of Ewan McGregor’s legendary Jedi has already faced some high profile setbacks, with the crew abruptly being sent home just as pre-production was ramping up, while original scribe Hossein Amini was replaced shortly after with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword‘s Joby Harold stepping in to write the scripts and The Mandalorian‘s Deborah Chow signing on to direct the entire run of episodes.

McGregor has been trying to dampen the speculation that the show was getting reworked from the ground up, but given Lucasfilm’s reputation, it would be fair to say that not a lot of people believed him. In any case, the actor previously revealed that shooting was set to kick off early next year to meet the expected 2022 release date, but a new rumor claims that cameras could start rolling in a matter of weeks.

According to the latest reports, Obi-Wan‘s crew are said to be pitching up at the same location where The Mandalorian did most of its exterior filming at some point in September. While this hasn’t been confirmed just yet, it could always be a case of the second unit getting footage in the can to project onto the background of Stagecraft, the incredible virtual set that looks to be the backbone of all the upcoming Star Wars shows. After all, at this point, it still seems unlikely that McGregor or any other cast members will be spotted on set until 2021.