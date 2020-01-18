Ewan McGregor’s Reps Say Obi-Wan Show Isn’t Cancelled

UPDATE: The Wrap has now updated their article to say that it wasn’t Ewan’s reps who shot down FandomWire’s report. Rather, it was their own sources who’ve debunked it.

Well, today’s been quite a wild ride for Star Wars fans, now hasn’t it?

Earlier this afternoon, FandomWire reported that their sources had informed them that the much-anticipated Obi-Wan TV show that’s in the works for Disney Plus had been cancelled. With numerous insiders and scoopsters on Twitter backing up their claims, several outlets picked up the story – including us – and the fanbase was sent into a meltdown.

It was understandable, of course, given how long people have been waiting to see the project come to fruition and while Disney has yet to comment on the rumors, Ewan McGregor’s reps have now shot down FandomWire’s report, telling The Wrap that it’s false and the show is still in development and is most definitely happening.

So, what happened here? Well, we can’t say for sure, but for what it’s worth, FandomWire has updated their story to say that the series is actually just delayed and not cancelled. And while this could just be a case of them trying to save face, no definitive conclusions can be drawn until Disney issues an official statement. Although, at this point, we imagine they won’t and will probably just let the commotion die down.

In any case, it’s good to know that we’ll indeed be seeing Obi-Wan again. After all, despite the criticism aimed at George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels, McGregor’s take on the hero has always been something of a fan-favorite. As such, many are eager for him to step back into the role again and thankfully, they’ll get the chance to. It just remains to be seen when, exactly, the show will hit Disney Plus. As soon as we learn more though, we’ll be sure to let you know, so stay tuned.