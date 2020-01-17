Lucasfilm Has Reportedly Cancelled The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show

The Disney Plus showcase at last year’s D23 Expo brought a ton of exciting announcements about what was to come on the streaming service’s roster of original content, but perhaps the biggest moment of the panel came when Ewan McGregor took the stage to finally confirm his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Both fans and the actor himself have been asking for this to happen for over a decade now, and with Disney and Lucasfilm doing away with the Anthology movie concept thanks to the poor critical and commercial reaction to Solo: A Star Wars Story, a limited series on the aforementioned platform seemed like the next logical step. In fact, it looked like things were running pretty smoothly, too, and that all the pieces were falling into place. Which only makes what we’re about to tell you all the more surprising.

According to the folks over at FandomWire, Lucasfilm has pulled the plug on the show, cancelling it before it even had the chance to get going. The outlet doesn’t specify why exactly it’s been axed, and Disney has yet to comment on this, but FW has a decent track record when it comes to scoops and their report is being backed up by multiple people on Twitter, so it does seem that indeed the show is dead.

As we’ve already been told in the past, the Obi-Wan Kenobi show was to be set between Episode III and IV, a time period that saw the title character in exile, and would’ve given McGregor the chance to add new layers to the hero and continue his arc. But now, it seems he won’t get that opportunity, and what a shame that is.

We’ll of course keep you posted as we learn more about exactly what’s going on behind the scenes at Lucasfilm, but tell us, are you upset by the cancellation of the show? Or did you not care to see more of the character in the first place? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.