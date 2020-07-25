Lucasfilm Reportedly Has 9 Star Wars Shows In The Works For Disney+

While the future of Star Wars on the big screen is clouded in more uncertainty than it’s been for a long time, with Disney recently delaying three new movies set in a galaxy far, far away despite none of them even being officially announced yet, the expansion of the beloved franchise looks set to continue on Disney Plus.

The acclaimed revival of The Clone Wars may have only recently wrapped up, but a spinoff is already in the works, with news of The Bad Batch going down a storm with fans. Meanwhile, the second season of The Mandalorian is still scheduled to arrive in the fall, while the hotly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series is hoping to put some recent setbacks in the rearview mirror and start gathering some real momentum.

There’s also an as-yet-untitled show in development from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, although that one hasn’t been without controversy given Headland’s very public ties to Harvey Weinstein, but a new rumor claims that there are nine Star Wars shows currently slated for the Mouse House’s streaming service, meaning that there are still several slots left unoccupied.

From what we’ve heard from our sources, there are currently 9 Star Wars shows in various stages of production over at Disney+, including Kenobi, Bad Batch, Cassian, and Mando S3. pic.twitter.com/InzGJ2uMpp — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) July 23, 2020

One of them will obviously be taken by the Rogue One prequel focusing on Cassian Andor which is still crawling through development, but based on the recent speculation that’s been making the rounds, the rest could hail from literally any corner of the Star Wars universe. Both Donald Glover and Billy Dee Williams have been linked to a Lando Calrissian spinoff, while Ahsoka Tano has also been heavily rumored to headline her own show following her upcoming live-action debut.

Fan favorite animated characters like Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger and General Thrawn have also been rumored to make the jump to live-action, and with the small screen arm of Star Wars set to be the focal point of the franchise over the next few years, Lucasfilm might even have a few surprises in store when it comes to their exclusive Disney Plus output.