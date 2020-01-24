Obi-Wan Fans Freaking Out Over The Show Being Indefinitely Delayed

Something funny is definitely going on behind the scenes of the Obi-Wan Disney Plus show. Though the initial news that Ewan McGregor would be returning to the role was met with a ton of enthusiasm and joy, the past week or so has just brought one concerning report after another.

It all began when news emerged a few days ago that said the series had been outright cancelled. That was later debunked by a separate outlet, but still, whispers continued to circulate that said there was trouble brewing over at Lucasfilm. And sure enough, Collider shed some light on the situation just a few hours ago, telling us all that the Obi-Wan show has been indefinitely delayed, with crew members sent home and Kathleen Kennedy ordering up new scripts, as the current ones weren’t up to par.

Obviously, the fandom isn’t taking this too well, and people have hopped on Twitter to share their reactions. Below, you’ll find just a small sample of what folks are saying, with the general consensus being that many are getting pretty annoyed with Disney and their handling of the Star Wars property at this point.

Obi-Wan series on hold… as one that didn’t originally want this, hearing this now I can’t help but think “what the hell is going on over there?” :/ — BoZo CAV (@BoZoCAV) January 24, 2020

So the Obi-wan series just got canceled… I’m done. — Chef Boyar-T (@TonyyPena) January 24, 2020

Eh, burn the whole thing down. I don't really want an Obi-Wan series. I don't care to know what he was doing in the desert mall those years. I'd rather explore new areas/times in the SW universe. https://t.co/XojDFMYqHV — Josh Weinstock (@jdweinstock) January 24, 2020

Oh come on I was getting excited for the Obi-Wan series and now they're holding it because Kathleen Kennedy isn't happy with the script like seriously my hopes was getting more excited and now we have to wait this changing the script is getting old. https://t.co/yd17hmjvpu — Mbayer 101 (@101Mbayer) January 24, 2020

Just. Use. The movie script. Hell with it, just call Timothy Zahn. Too bad you don’t have Dave Filoni on hand. Wait, hang on… Disney really sucks at this, don’t they? Obi-Wan Kenobi Series on Hold as Calls Go Out for New Scripts https://t.co/o9fjxEqO6i — Blah Freakin’ Blah (@eric_talks) January 24, 2020

@ god, is this punishment for my being slightly horny in a tweet about ewan’s obi-wan last night? — phebe is actively avoiding her inbox (@clitullus) January 24, 2020

i genuinely do not care about the obi-wan show beyond "deborah chow is a good director and i hope she continues to get work" so i'm sitting this one out — Andrew (@bikeyates) January 24, 2020

Just make that planned OBI WAN series into OBI-WAN:A STAR WARS STORY. And have Jon Favreau replace kathleen Kennedy ASAP. https://t.co/kwYfvL1TX5 — Steven Millan (@stevenmillan) January 24, 2020

My thoughts watching even more fans say Kathleen Kennedy has to go after the Obi-Wan interference. pic.twitter.com/TiT8Fw6Zep — Din Djarin (Mando) (@PathOfRadiance2) January 24, 2020

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is being indefinitely delayed because Kathleen Kennedy found the script was not #woke enough.#FireKathleenKennedy #GetWokeGoBroke #KathleenKennedydidnotlearnherlessonfromtheboxoffice — Individual over collective (@Roaadiel) January 24, 2020

Star Wars Fans: "Man, The Mandalorian was great. I can't wait for Obi-Wan. Disney is really turning it around." Social justice people: "It will be directed by a female!? That's so woke!" *Everyone dances together* Kathleen Kennedy: "Things are going too well. Shut it down." pic.twitter.com/XvWujHjL3F — 🅶🅾 🅳🆄🅺🅴! (@DenifLewesa) January 24, 2020

So, as expected, the fandom is a little worked up here, and honestly, we don’t blame them. But the good news is is that the show is not cancelled and will still go ahead. It’s just unclear when we’ll see it, and it could be a while.

We’re willing to wait though if it means a better end product, as even despite all the criticism thrown towards the Prequel Trilogy, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan was always a highlight of those films and everyone’s beyond eager to see him back in the role again. So, even if it’s going to take a little longer than excepted, just knowing that he’s still set to make a return at some point should be enough to keep folks going.

Unless, of course, Lucasfilm actually does outright cancel the show. Which, quite frankly, wouldn’t surprise us at this point.