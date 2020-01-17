National Treasure 3 Officially In Development At Disney

After more than a decade since the last film in the series released, Disney is now in the process of developing National Treasure 3. At least, that’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, who bring word today that the film is currently in the works over at the Mouse House, with Bad Boys For Life scribe Chris Bremner attached to write the script and Jerry Bruckheimer producing.

“Bremner’s schedule is heating up as he is also writing National Treasure 3 for Disney, among other projects,” says THR. “That project is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also the producer behind Bad Boys for Life. He is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.”

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of whether or not Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage will be back as protagonist Benjamin Franklin Gates, “a historian and amateur cryptologist who dedicates his life to searching for a lost treasure,” but we can’t imagine they’d go ahead and make a third film without him. And while this news is certainly exciting, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, let’s not forget that We Got This Covered was the first outlet to report that National Treasure 3 was in the works way back in November. And now, it seems THR has confirmed our scoop.

Circling back to Cage, though, and we told you in our initial report that the actor would indeed be returning, and even though THR doesn’t mention him, like we said above, it’s unlikely they’d do another movie without his involvement. And as for the plot? Well, those details are being kept under lock and key for now, but after impressing with his work on Bad Boys For Life, we’re definitely curious to see where Bremner takes the franchise next.

Of course, it’s still early days for the project, but tell us, are you excited to hear that National Treasure 3 is now officially in development? If so, what are you hoping to see from the threequel? Let us know by dropping a comment down below and stay tuned for further updates.