Neflix Is Adding A Ton Of Great Horror Movies/TV Shows In October

Forget Netflix and chill, next month it’s all about Netflix and chills. The streaming service is making sure there’s more than enough Halloween-themed content to keep you occupied this spooky season, with a load of horror movies and TV shows releasing throughout October.

Included in the usual haul of newly licensed titles on the first day of the month are a few new chillers, like classic Robert De Niro flick Cape Fear, Nicolas Cage supernatural superhero movie Ghost Rider and Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses. On the TV side of things, meanwhile, there’s German series Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood, children’s show The Worst Witch season 4 and CBS’ recent supernatural drama Evil.

Here’s everything you’ll want to check out across the month that falls in or around the horror genre:

October 1

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood *Netflix Original

Cape Fear

Evil: Season 1

Ghost Rider

House of 1,000 Corpses

The Outpost

The Worst Witch: Season 4 *Netflix Original

We Have Always Lived in the Castle



October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween *Netflix Family

The Binding *Netflix Film

Vampires vs. the Bronx *Netflix Film

October 6

StarBeam: Halloween Hero *Netflix Family

October 7

Hubie Halloween *Netflix Film

To the Lake *Netflix Original

October 9

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters *Netflix Family

The Haunting of Bly Manor *Netflix Original

October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting *Netflix Film

October 16

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 *Netflix Original

October 21

Rebecca *Netflix Film

Released October 22

Cadaver *Netflix Film

Released October 28

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight *Netflix Film

Released October 30

His House *Netflix Film

The Day of the Lord *Netflix Film

As you can see above, some of the highlights include original comedy-horror Vampires vs. the Bronx on the 2nd, while the 7th delivers Adam Sandler’s newest flick, Hubie Halloween, along with Scandinavian post-apocalyptic drama To the Lake. Two days later, the much-anticipated The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives.

Elsewhere, family film A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting drops on the 15th, the day before social media-themed horror Unfriended is added. And on the 18th, don’t miss underrated stop motion flick ParaNorman, before a new season of mystery docuseries Unsolved Mysteries premieres on the 19th.

Ben Wheatley’s remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s gothic romance Rebecca, starring Lily James and Armie Hammer, then debuts on October 21st, and the 28th brings Polish slasher Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight. On the eve of Halloween, meanwhile, look out for both Spanish chiller The Day of the Lord and British horror His House, featuring Matt Smith in a supporting role.

For the full list of everything coming to Netflix in October, head over here. Otherwise, be sure to drop a comment down below letting us know what you plan on watching.