Neil Gaiman Takes A Stand Against Disney

It’s not often someone would stand up to a juggernaut like Disney, but it looks like one author has the cajones to take them on. Neil Gaiman, the author of novels like Coraline, Stardust, and American Gods, made a post on Twitter discussing how the company has not been paying their creators fairly and that some weren’t being paid at all.

If you're wondering whether @Disney have stepped up and paid the royalties they owe to to authors, illustrators & comics artists for books & GNs they have published or relicensed, the answer's NO. (They've paid a few high-profile authors.) https://t.co/GVMWBrOT1D #disneymustpay — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 1, 2021

Previously, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America made people aware of the company’s issues with paying writers and other creators but have since made updates saying that the problems have not ceased. With Gaiman leading the drive, #DisneyMustPay has once again soared into prominence, gaining the awareness of even more people than it had before.

With the DisneyMust Play Task Force on the case, it looks like more authors than ever before might be able to take on Disney and finally get paid what they deserve.

If you're a writer or an artist who worked for eg Dark Horse and now your work is back in print and Disney aren't paying you for it, contact the task force. Details at: https://t.co/GVMWBrOT1D#disneymustpay — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 1, 2021

We’ll have to see if Neil Gaiman’s influence can help put pressure on Disney to properly compensate people going forward.