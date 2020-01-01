Netflix Added A Ton Of Great Horror Movies Today For 2020

New year, and a host of new Netflix additions to match.

While subscribers are currently mourning the loss of Friends – after going dark today, January 1st, the beloved sitcom won’t be available until HBO Max arrives in May – Netflix has today rolled out a bevy of fresh TV shows and movies to keep us entertained, including some truly unmissable horror properties.

From Event Horizon to Cloverfield, The Amityville Horror to the Tremors franchise, Netflix’s horror category has officially been restocked. There’s plenty to choose from, too, including the 2002 rendition of The Ring, which only makes us long for a competent retelling of the Japanese horror legend to right the wrongs of Rings (2017). At least we have the upcoming Grudge reboot to look forward to on Friday (or January 24th if you happen to be located in the United Kingdom).

Per What’s on Netflix, here’s the comprehensive list of new additions, with TV shows included at the end.

21 (2008)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Alpha and Omega: The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave (2014)

American Beauty (1999)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Aruna & Her Palate (Aruna & Lidahnya) (2018)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Breaking the Bank (2014)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Chloe (2009)

City of God (2002)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coach Carter (2005)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer (2015)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fall Girls (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

And continued, where you’ll notice some standouts like 2007’s Ghost Rider movie and Inception, among many, many others – like the Tremors films and, of course, the original Friday the 13th.

Free Willy (1993)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godzilla (1998)

Hairspray (2007)

Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)

Hitch (2005)

Hunt to Kill (2010)

Inception (2010)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Julie & Julia (1956)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

La Bamba (1987)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day (2019)

Magnolia (1999)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Moon (2009)

My Girl (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriot Games (1992)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us (2018)

Posesif (2017)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Riot (2015)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Scary Movie (2000)

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden (2012)

Siren (2016)

Sliver (1993)

Snow Day (2000)

Strictly Ballroom (1992)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Craft (1996)

The Crying Game (1992)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning (2007)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Natural (1984)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Ring (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

True Grit (1969)

Up in the Air (2009)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Yes Man (2008)

And finally, the TV shows. We should note that this doesn’t include the original dramas headed to Netflix later this month – chief among them being season 2 of Sex Education.

Because This Is My First Life (Ibeon Saengeun Cheoeumira) (Season 1)

Cells at Work! (Season 1)

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (Season 1)

Drugs, Inc. (Season 6)

Live Up To Your Name (Myeongbulheojeon) (Season 1)

Messiah (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nisman: The Prosecutor, the President, and the Spy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Reply 1988 (Season 1)

Rurouni Kenshin (2 Seasons)

Saint Seiya (Season 4)

Save Me (Season 1)

Spinning Out (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Bride of Habaek (Habaekui Shinboo) (Season 1)

The Circle (Season 1) Netflix Original

Of all the new Netflix additions, is there a particular standout? Or are you more looking forward to the original content set to hit the platform over the coming weeks? Like, say, Sex Education season 2, a show that has already wormed its way into our hearts with its heartfelt story and at-times hilarious characters.