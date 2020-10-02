Netflix Added 9 New Originals Today, Just In Time For The Weekend

UPDATE: According to the most recent list from Decider, there are actually only 8 movies being released today, and 1 TV series.

Yesterday marked the beginning of a new month, and that obviously brought with it plenty of fresh Netflix shows and movies for subscribers to dig through. Between the cerebral Will Ferrell flick Stranger Than Fiction, Clint Eastwood’s emotional Gran Torino, and the classic Jim Carrey comedy Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, there’s truly something for everyone already available.

Even so, today’s second Netflix content drop of October has delivered another awesome collection of great stuff to check out. Most notably, there are quite a lot of new Netflix Originals to sit down with, including a highly-anticipated series and a documentary that has garnered a decent amount of attention in recent weeks.

First up, you’ll want to take a look at Emily in Paris, a new comedy/drama about an American girl who’s hired to assist a marketing firm in Paris. As Emily (Lily Collins) navigates her career and copes with the culture shock of life in a new city, we’re treated to all of the humor and emotional revelations that come along with it.

Secondly, you won’t want to miss Dick Johnson is Dead. This unconventional documentary from award-winning filmmaker Kirsten Johnson exists solely as a means for her to imagine all the ways in which her elderly father may die from some byproduct of his dementia. It’s dark humor at its best, and her dad seems to have enjoyed coming along for the ride – so you probably will, too.

Netflix Reveals First Look At New Horror Comedy Vampires Vs. The Bronx 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For more, here’s the full list of everything that released on Netflix today:

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween *NETFLIX FAMILY

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This *NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Emily in Paris *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Òlòtūré *NETFLIX FILM

Serious Men *NETFLIX FILM

Song Exploder *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Binding *NETFLIX FILM

Vampires vs. the Bronx *NETFLIX FILM

If you’re not feeling anything you see above, be sure to head over here to check out everything else Netflix has announced for the remainder of October. Undoubtedly, there’s some great stuff on the way.