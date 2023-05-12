Netflix adapting the adaptation of a card game as a movie leaves you wondering who’s making these decisions

As much as Netflix loves to spend vast amounts of money on expensive blockbusters as it continues trying to compete with Hollywood’s major studios, sometimes a project comes along that makes you question who’s deciding what properties are screaming out to be adapted, with The Werewolves of Millers Hollow the latest bizarre addition to the slate.

For those not in the know, the property is a French card game created by Philippe des Pallières and Hervé Marly that involves anywhere between eight and 47 players. Essentially a riff on the deduction game Mafia, the premise finds the townspeople seeking to find out which among their number are werewolves by voting and executing their own until the culprits are rooted out.

Meanwhile, the undercover lycanthropes can dispose of one person per evening, until the truth is finally revealed. It’s massively popular, but how on earth is it supposed to work as a movie? We don’t know, and Netflix doesn’t seem to care, with the streaming service’s French division confirming that the project is in the works regardless.

Le village s'endort…



On prépare une adaptation long-métrage du jeu iconique des Loups-Garous de Thiercelieux. Prochainement ! pic.twitter.com/sH9r7rIuke — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) May 12, 2023

Skepticism aside, Werewolves Within features a fairly similar conceit and surprised everyone by ending up as one of the best-reviewed video game adaptations of all-time, so maybe the furry beasts of legend are the secret ingredient to turning a questionable premise into an acclaimed movie.

Either way, we’re getting a Netflix-backed murder mystery with shades of horror, which is certainly intriguing enough to pique interest and curiosity until we find out exactly how The Werewolves of Millers Hollow will be transformed for live-action.