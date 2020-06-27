Netflix Added 1 New Movie And 1 New TV Show Today

The streaming wars have really been heating up lately with the addition of new platforms like Disney Plus and HBO Max, but with over 180 million subscribers around the world, it appears as if Netflix‘s position at the top of the tree is more or less unassailable.

Of course, it helps that they seemingly have a ton of cash to sink into their original projects like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Michael Bay’s 6 Underground alongside snapping up the streaming rights to tons of popular movies and TV shows. And while there’s a whole lot to look forward to in July, the last couple of days in June have been rather slow for fresh content – a trend that continues today.

In fact, there are only two new titles that arrived on the platform today, and first up is season 3 of Dark. The final run of one of Netflix’s best international shows, the series has been praised almost ever since its debut and presents a compelling sci-fi tale for those willing to follow along. It’s tense, creepy and sometimes downright terrifying, but it’s an exceptionally well crafted piece of work and it’ll certainly be sad to see it go now that it’s wrapped up.

Elsewhere, there’s also Ride Like a Girl, a feature film starring Teresa Palmer that takes the form of a sports biopic centering on the Melbourne Cup and how the youngest of 10 siblings won the race. So far, it’s picked up some decent reviews and if you’re into this sort of thing, you should definitely check it out.

But tell us, what do you plan on watching on Netflix this weekend? As always, you can let us know by dropping a comment in the usual place down below.