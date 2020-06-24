Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies/Shows For July

With June now coming to an end, it’s time to begin looking at what’s to come next month on all the various streaming services, and after hearing from the likes of Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Hulu, the top dog has now announced their line-up for July, and it’s a big one.

Yes, Netflix has revealed today what subscribers can expect over the next few weeks and the list of new arrivals is as impressive as ever. Boasting a ton of great licensed content, several big new original shows which are sure to take the world by storm and, of course, more than enough original movies, too, there’s definitely something for everyone here.

As usual, the biggest batch of new material will arrive on the first of the month, with the rest of the titles trickling in over the following days and weeks. And below, you can dive into everything that’s headed to Netflix in July.

Released July 1

#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Say I Do *Netflix Original

Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film

Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary

Released July 2

Warrior Nun *Netflix Original

Thiago Ventura: Pokas *Netflix Comedy Special

Released July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 *Netflix Original

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 *Netflix Original

Desperados *Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins *Netflix Original

Southern Survival *Netflix Original

Released July 5

ONLY

Released July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

Released July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Released July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary

Stateless: Season 1 *Netflix Original

What Is Love? *Netflix Original

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Netflix Releases New Images From The Grudge Prequel Series 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Released July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 *Netflix Anime

The Protector: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Released July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club *Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth with Zac Efron *Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space *Netflix Family

Dating Around: Brazil *Netflix Original

The Old Guard *Netflix Film

The Twelve *Netflix Original

Released July 14

The Business of Drugs *Netflix Documentary

On est ensemble (We Are One) *Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser *Netflix Comedy Special

Released July 15

Dark Desire *Netflix Original

Gli Infedeli (The Players) *Netflix Film

Skin Decisions: Before and After *Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

Released July 16

Fatal Affair *Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original

MILF *Netflix Film

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Released July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original

Cursed *Netflix Original

Funan

Released July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

Released July 19

The Last Dance

Released July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary

Released July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs *Netflix Original

Spotlight

Released July 23

The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family

Released July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original

Animal Crackers *Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film

Released July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

Released July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary

Released July 29

The Hater *Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Released July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime

Released July 31

Get Even *Netflix Original

Latte and the Magic Waterstone *Netflix Family

Seriously Single *Netflix Film

The Speed Cubers *Netflix Documentary

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet *Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) *Netflix Original

So, where to begin? Well, July 1st is probably the most exciting day and it’ll bring us a ton of great new movies spanning all sorts of genres. From underrated sci-fi Cloud Atlas to forgotten but excellent Johnny Depp crime film Donnie Brasco, there’s much to enjoy. Not to mention that horror fans will find a lot to like, too, with flicks like Splice, Sleepy Hollow and Paranormal Activity all hitting Netflix on the first of the month.

Elsewhere, we’ve got big new original shows like Warrior Nun, JU-ON: Origins and Cursed spread throughout the next few weeks, while the beloved Umbrella Academy returns for season 2 at the end of July, ensuring the month will go out on a high note. And that’s not even mentioning all the interesting new documentaries that are coming down the pipeline, any of the streaming site’s comedy specials or highly anticipated original action flick The Old Guard.

Suffice it to say, July is going to be another big, big month for Netflix and all of the content they have planned for us should only help them further cement their position as the top dog when it comes to streaming services. But tell us, what do you plan on watching over the next few weeks? As always, let us know down below.