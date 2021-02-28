Netflix Added 13 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

The last few days of the month typically find the list of new additions to streaming starting to wind down before the cycle begins anew on the first of the next one, and February has been no different. Not that we mind, though, with March shaping up to be one of the most stacked months ever for all of the major platforms when it comes to both original and established content.

There’ve only been thirteen new arrivals on Netflix over the last seven days, none of which have managed to make much of a dent in either the most-watched rankings or the public consciousness, but there’s still plenty to keep subscribers occupied, no matter your preferences. We’ve got documentaries, foreign films, action thrillers, anime and comedy, the full list of which you can check out below.

Released February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released February 24

Canine Intervention *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Released February 25

Geez & Ann *NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion *NETFLIX ANIME

Released February 26

Bigfoot Family *NETFLIX FAMILY

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave *NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her *NETFLIX FILM

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Sports fans should take a look at Pelé, which documents the life and career of the man many deem to be the greatest soccer player in history, although almost everyone would agree that he’s definitely one of the top five at the very least. The animated Bigfoot Family, meanwhile, will keep younger viewers distracted for a little while, and Captain Fantastic delivers thought-provoking prestige drama and solid performances.

In terms of appeal, the two standouts this week are No Escape and Our Idiot Brother. The former offers up the sort of B-tier genre thrills that have always proven popular with Netflix subscribers, especially when it’s a rare thing to see Owen Wilson in an action movie, and the latter gives the beloved Paul Rudd an all too rare chance to take leading man status in a star-studded ensemble comedy. It’s been relatively slim pickings lately, but as you can see, there’s still plenty of quality to be found.