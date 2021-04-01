Netflix Added 17 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the first of the month, which can only mean that the streaming services vying for your attention and monthly subscription fees have all bolstered their respective content libraries with a raft of new content. Netflix have only added seventeen fresh titles today, but what they lack in quantity they more than makes up for in variety, with almost every imaginable genre accounted for.

Those with a soft spot for horror have James Wan’s Insidious to add to their watch list, as well as 1993 cult favorite Leprechaun starring Warwick Davies and Jennifer Aniston. Rom-com enthusiasts, meanwhile, can grab the tissues and weep their way through The Time Traveler’s Wife, while Legally Blonde and Jim Carrey’s Yes Man have the comedy bases well covered. Even if you like awful movies then fret not, because Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family has also been added to Netflix, and you can check out the full list below.

Magical Andes: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary

Prank Encounters: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Tersanjung the Movie *Netflix Film

Worn Stories *Netflix Documentary

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man



Elsewhere, diehard fans of the buddy cop subgenre should probably steer clear of the tedious Cop Out, but if hard-hitting prestige drama is more your thing, then The Pianist is now available, with the harrowing 2002 drama scooping Academy Awards for Best Actor, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Adrien Brody, Roman Polanski and Ronald Harwood respectively.

Effects-driven blockbusters are also represented by Roland Emmerich’s entertainingly cheesy 2012, while there are the requisite documentaries and reality shows to mix things up a little bit, too. It’s hardly a banner list of additions for the first day of the month, but with over 200 million subscribers and counting, it’s not as if Netflix are worried about people abandoning ship, and as the 2021 sizzle reel made perfectly clear, things are only going to heat up from here.