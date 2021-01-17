Netflix Added 18 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

The Netflix visual buffet never seems to run empty, and there are plenty of flavors to satisfy even the pickiest of customers, which is one of the reasons why it remains the most popular streaming service on the planet by a massive distance, at least until Disney Plus starts overloading us with Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe content over the next couple of years in an effort to bridge a gap that’s already narrowing rapidly.

Another week is almost over, though, and once again there’s been no shortage of content added to the library, spanning almost every imaginable genre to scratch virtually any itch. If it’s one of the company’s typically polished documentaries you’re looking for, then Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy dropped on Monday, while Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer arrived on Wednesday as the platform continues to bet big on the audience’s desire for the murderous, and you can check out the full list of this week’s releases below.

Released January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Intouchables (2011)

Released January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Released January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released January 15

Bling Empire *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Disenchantment: Part 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) *NETFLIX FILM

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

Outside the Wire *NETFLIX FILM

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

The Magicians: Season 5

Released January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Season 4 of Carmen Sandiego and the second run of Disenchantment have the animated side more than well covered, while Steven Spielberg’s cult favorite Hook will be injected directly into the veins of the nostalgia crowd, and probably leave more than a few kids wondering why their parents love the misguided blockbuster so much.

Dark fantasy A Monster Calls, reality show Bling Empire and Anthony Mackie’s new sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire were also added, with the latter racing to the top of the most-watched list in less than 24 hours as Netflix look to start this year the way they ended 2020, with subscribers unable to look away from what’s on offer.